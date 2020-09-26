Bhavana Pandey Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane On Chunky Panday's Birthday; Shares Old Pics

As Chunky Panday turned a year older on September 26, wife Bhavana Pandey took a stroll down the memory lane and posted a bunch of throwback pictures with the former. Some of the pics were from their trips to foreign. Bhavana shared a throwback portrait in which Chunky was seen sporting a quirky pair of sunglasses. In of the pics, the duo was seated at a restaurant, as they happily posed for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Bhavana Pandey extended warm birthday wishes for her husband.

Soon, Malaika Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sophie Choudhry, Delnaaz Irani, Sussanne Khan, and others dropped endearing comments on the post. Fans in huge numbers wished the Housefull actor. Check out all the throwback pictures below.

Bhavana Pandey wishes husband Chunky Panday

Chunky Panday's daughter, Ananya Panday dug out an old video on her 'Pip's' birthday. In the clip, little Ananya could be seen shouting 'baby' as she made an effort to talk. As Bhavana Pandey planted kisses on her cheeks, she said, 'Do do do'. When Chunky Pandey asked, 'Who is that?', Ananya said, 'Baby'. Interestingly, as the video came to an end, Ananya Panday's voice could be heard in the backdrop. She said, 'Papa, I do do do you.'

Sharing the video, the Student Of The Year 2 actor wrote, "Happy bday Pip. Thank you for making me fall in love with the camera, I’ll always be ur baby." Soon, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey gushed to drop hearts on the post. Ananya's Khaali Peeli co-star, Ishaan Khatter dropped an amusing emoticon on the video. Fans dropped hearts and awestruck emoticons and penned birthday wishes for Chunky.

Ananya Panday's video

Chunky Panday's birthday

On Chunky Panday's birthday, wishes have been pouring in on social media. The actor turned 58 on September 26. "Chunky Panday, who is better known as one of the best comic actors, turns 58 today. Happy Birthday, Chunky Panday Sir," read a tweet.

Birthday Boy Chunky Panday with Sunny Deol & Neelam pic.twitter.com/r1K7BrWa54 — Subhash Shirdhonkar (@4331Subhash) September 26, 2020

On the work front, Chunky will grace Sony TV's show, India's Best Dancer, along with Shakti Kapoor, on September 26. He was last seen in the Nitin Kakkar directorial, Jawaani Jaaneman, alongside Saif Ali Khan and debutant Alaya F. The film opened to decent numbers at the box office.

