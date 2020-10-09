Bhavana Pandey & Hubby Chunky Panday Enjoy A Day At Beach Sporting 'big Hair' Look

Chunky Panday’s wife, Bhavana Pandey, recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her hubby. Through the picture, she spoke about the messy hairstyles they have been sporting in the picture. Their sweet embrace in the photograph showcases the loving bond that the couple shares. The picture has been receiving a lot of love as the fans flood the comments section with heartfelt messages.

Bhavana Pandey and Chunky’s day out

Bhavana Pandey recently posted a picture on Instagram where she was seen posing with her husband amidst the waves. In the picture posted, the two love birds were seen holding hands while Chunky Panday had his other arm wrapped around her shoulder. They were both well dressed for a fun day out at the beach. Bhavana Pandey was seen dressed in a black and white marble bikini along with a white long shirt which gave out a sheer effect. Chunky Panday, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a blue tank top with a pair of light blue floral shorts.

The couple is seen brightly smiling for the camera while their hair flows with the beach wind. The waves and light sun gaze in the background also add beauty to the picture. The couple looks delighted as they enjoy a family moment together.

In the caption for the post, Bhavana Pandey has spoken about their frizzy hairstyle which has mainly been caused due to the heavy winds. She has spoken about how they have ‘big hair’ but are actually not bothered by it. She has also added a bunch of funky emoticons to express her mood better. Have a look at the post on Bhavana Pandey’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Bhavana Pandey has received a lot of compliments for her look in the picture. A few people have spoken about the true love that exists between Chunky and Bhavana. A bunch of internet users have also dropped in emoticons to express themselves better. Have a look at a few comments on Bhavana Panday’s Instagram post here.

Image Courtesy: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

