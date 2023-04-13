Bhediya 2 Confirmed; Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon Starrer To Release In THIS Year

Bhediya 2 announced: Jio Studios has recently revealed that the sequel to Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya will be released in 2025. The announcement of Bhediya 2 was made by Varun Dhawan at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 12). The actor performed a rap song at the event and as soon as he wrapped up his performance, the title logo of Bhediya 2 was displayed on the screen behind him.

A video from the event went viral in which the Jug Jug Jeeyo actor was seen making a grand entrance on the stage. Following that, he gave a brief performance and made the announcement for Bhediya 2. He was wearing a black suit with sunglasses. Check out the post below:

About Bhediya

Bhediya was a part of Dinesh Vijen's horror-comedy universe, which also included Stree. Before Bhediya 2, the makers announced the release date of Stree 2 in an entertaining way. While the release date of Stree 2 has been announced, the release date of Bhediya 2 is still under wraps.

The first installment of Bhediya was about a man (Varun Dhawan) who turned into a werewolf after being bitten by a creature. The movie was helmed by Amar Kaushik, while the star cast included Deepak Dobriyal, Paalin Kabak and Abhishek Banerjee alongside the two leads.

About Jio Studios event

Jio Studios announced that they will be releasing over 100 movies and shows across genres and in multiple languages. The studio will be collaborating with some renowned filmmakers including Prakash Jha, Ali Abbas Zafar, Sooraj Barjatya, and Amar Kaushik. Some other famous directors include Laxman Utekar, Raj Kumar Hirani, Aditya Dhar and others. Meanwhile, the films that will be released from the line-up include Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Mouni Roy and Vikrant Massey starrer Blackout, Taapsee Pannu's Empire, and more. The line-up that features 100 films and web series also includes Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor's Bhul Chuk Maaf.