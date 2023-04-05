Varun Dhawan Tells Paparazzi They Have Gone Viral After The NMACC Gala

Varun Dhawan recently attended a promotional event held for the Sci-Fi action thriller series, Citadel, in Mumbai. Varun Dhawan's presence there, along with the leads of the American series, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, was expected as the Bhediya actor has been signed on board for the Indian version of the same show which will also star Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead. While there, Varun was seen joking around with the paparazzi, referring to them having gone viral post the NMACC gala.

The viral paps

Varun Dhawan arrived at the event dressed in an all-black casual look, adding a pop of colour with an azure blue jacket. The paparazzi soon began to cheer on the actor, requesting him to pose from different angles. As the paparazzi showered Varun with requests of posing, the actor nonchalantly informed the paparazzi how they were the one's who were now famous. Varun was heard saying, "Tum log bhi viral hogaye", which roughly translates to, 'you all have also gone viral'.

Why did the Indian paparazzi go viral?

Varun Dhawan's innocuous comment directed at the paparazzi during the Citadel event, was actually a blanket statement referring to the Indian paparazzi as a whole. This is in direct reference to the 2-day long NMACC gala, held in Mumbai, which saw global celebrities from all over descend in the fashion capital dressed to the nines. Since the event, video montages of the Indian paparazzi's amusing tactics at grabbing the attention of the international celebrities in attendance, have been making the rounds on the Internet. Varun's tongue-in-cheek statement was made in reference to this new-found exposure the Indian paparazzi is being subjected to, courtesy, the Internet.

Varun Dhawan's last release at the box office was Bhediya in 2022, also starring Kriti Sanon. He also played the parallel lead in Jugjugg Jeeyo opposite Kiara Advani the same year. Dhawan will next be seen in Bawaal, opposite Janhvi Kapoor, which is now in post-production.