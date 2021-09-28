Kartik Aaryan's Spooky Look From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Leaves Fans Amazed; See First Glimpse

Actor Kartik Aaryan who is set to impress fans with his stint in horror for the first time with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recently shared his first look from the film. The actor who will be seen playing the role of a ghostbuster in the upcoming film will be seen stepping into the shoes of Akshay Kumar from the first instalment of the 2007 film. The first glimpse of the actor from the film has left his fans intrigued and sent chills down their spine because of its eerie background score.

While the earlier posters showed Kartik wearing a yellow garb along with sunglasses, this time the new poster showed him sitting on top of a dome of a monument, dressed in all black. He is seen surrounded by ravens on a full moon night. While sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “25th MARCH 2022 !!#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 At a theatre near you !!”

All about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

While the first instalment starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel in key roles was directed by Priyadarshan, the Kartik Aaryan starrer has been directed by Anees Bazmee, who has previously directed movies such as Welcome and Ready. Apart from Kartik, the film will also star Kiara Advani in the lead role while Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Govind Namdev in pivotal roles.

Earlier, the actor who has a host of films lined up in his kitty was shooting for the forthcoming film’s climax and had shared a picture of the clapperboard on Instagram. In the caption, the actor mentioned that the team worked hard for an entire week for the climax. He wrote, "hot 162. One of the most challenging sequences I have shot for gets done !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax. The whole week everyone's been at it and great team effort (sic).”

The film's shoot initially began last year in Lucknow. However, it was soon halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team reunited again in March 2021, but not for long as the lead, Kartik Aaryan, contracted the Coronavirus. The government-induced lockdown due to the second wave of COVID-19 also contributed to the long halt at the film's shoot. Apart from this film, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor will next be seen in Dhamaka, Freddy, and Hansal Mehta’s next directorial venture, Captain India. The actor's first look from the film Captain India was recently revealed. He will take on the role of a pilot in the upcoming film.

IMAGE: Instagram/@KartkAaryan/bhoolbhulaiyaa2movie