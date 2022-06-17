'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' OTT Release Date: How To Watch Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer?

Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines ever since his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hit the big screens and began breaking records at the box office. He starred in the film alongside Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and others, and apart from being hailed by the audience, the movie was also praised by critics. After its stellar run on the big screen, news about the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 OTT release date is finally here, and fans' excitement knows no bounds.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 OTT release

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to get its digital premiere on the online streaming giant, Netflix on June 19, and the platform took to social media to break the news to fans and followers. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film will be available to fans to watch from the comfort of their homes from June 19, 2022. Taking to Instagram, Netflix India shared the exciting news using a reference from the movie as they wrote, "We've been waiting for this release date, all day, all night long. BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2 ARRIVES JUNE 19"

Have a look at the post here:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection

The much-loved film recently crossed the ₹ 175 Cr mark and continued to soar at the box office, during its fourth week on the big screen. At the end of its fourth week on the big screen, the film earned a whopping total of ₹ 176.14 Cr. It came after it maintained a steady streak across as it minted ₹ 1.30 Cr on Monday, ₹1.29 Cr on Tuesday and ₹1.26 Cr and ₹1.12 Cr on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues its winning streak... Collects close to ₹ 13 cr in Week 4, which speaks of its exceptional hold... [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.30 cr, Tue 1.29 cr, Wed 1.26 cr, Thu 1.12 cr. Total: ₹ 176.14 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/0EIigUW5Uw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2022

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan