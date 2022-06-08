'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Tabu Channels Her Inner Anjulika And Manjulika In Fun BTS Clip; Watch

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recently hit the theatres with the film roaring at the Box Office since Day 1. The film also stars Tabu who pulled off the roles of Anjulika and Manjulika with poise, leaving fans entertained as well as horrified. On Wednesday, Tabu took to her social media space as she dropped a fun BTS (Behind-the-scene) clip which saw her goofing around the sets while shooting for her roles.

Tabu shares a fun BTS clip of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

On June 8, Tabu, who plays a double role in the Anees Bazmee directorial, headed to her Instagram handle and shared a 4-minute-long BTS video. The clip saw her smiling and scaring people on set during the shoot. In the video, Drishyam fame actor could be heard saying, "Two and a half years almost. Anees had told me only one line 'Tabu, you will have to play two roles--one is good the other is bad'. I was like 'okay'." Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, "Celebrating memories and “magical” moments !!!". Watch here:

Soon the video cuts into Bazmee's clip where he could be heard saying that it is a very important character in the film and he didn't have to think much about whom to choose for the role. Later, Tabu is seen dressed as Manjulika as she goes around goofing on the set, scaring and laughing at people during which she said, "Yaad karoge sab log (Each one of you will remember)". The clip also has a byte of Bhushan Kumar who termed Tabu's work in the film as 'fabulous'.

Tabu talks about her experience in the film

There is a short scene in the video in which a crew member was pulling Tabu's hair and the latter looked seemingly hurt as she shouted, "Masterji". The Golmaal actor was seen pulled by her hair as a person dragged her through a harness while she was lying on the floor following which Kartik Aaryan said, "She's someone who brings so much to the table. It's been a learning experience and a great experience working with Tabu ma'am", Kiara also said, "She's such a fine actress. It's such a pleasure working with her. She's so lovely and warm on set."

Opening up about her experience, Tabu said in the video, "It was a new experience for me, but of course it was exciting. Manjulika was floating on a harness, so that was tough." The clip also saw the team cut a cake with Tabu as she signed off saying, "I think it's special because of that. Because you don't do it always. That's it."

Image: Instagram/@tabutiful