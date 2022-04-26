After keeping fans on their toes for long while treating them with first looks, the makers of horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have released the trailer. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani in the lead, the Anees Bazmee directorial is a nail-biting sequel to the first installment of the spooky comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead.

The trailer is sure to bring back all the nostalgia of the first part by keeping the essence of the ghost character Manjulika along with the famous Bengali song, Ami Je Tomar. Kartik seems to be playing a ghostbuster (tantarik) Rooh Baba while Kiara is seen playing the role of Reet. Given the amazing background score and scary music behind it, the trailer of the gripping drama has fuelled the anticipation of the people while creating a buzz among the fans.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer out now

The video begins with a shot of a huge haveli that opens to darkness with the famous song Ami Je Tomar being played in the background. The video then progresses to Tabu narrating the tale of Manjulika who has been sealed with magic in a room for years. Kartik Aaryan who plays Roohan, fools people by showing off his fake magic qualities.

Kiara, on the other hand, plays the role of Reet who later in the video is seen being possessed by Majulika as she performs the famous song. Towards the end of the trailer, Kartik with all his force along with Tabu tries to curtail the evil spirit. Apart from Kiara, Kartik, and Tabu, the trailer also shows other stars, including Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar in key roles.

While sharing the trailer, the official Instagram handle of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 wrote, "Filled with secrets & mysteries. This family is all set to open the doors of the haunted haveli! Trailer out now: Link in bio. Watch the family entertainer, releasing in cinemas on 20th May 2022!"

Earlier, on Saturday, Kartik Aaryan took to social media to introduce his character Rooh Baba to the masses in the most quirky way. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the trailer on Twitter. Watch below.

'BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2' TRAILER: HORROR + COMEDY... #KartikAaryan gets the big opportunity to showcase his skills in #BhoolBhulaiyaa2... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer is a volatile mix of horror + comedy... The two hugely popular songs from Part 1 are a bonus... https://t.co/tsq8fROZpI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 26, 2022

Helmed by Aneez Basmee, the movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the horror-comedy flick also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's filming hit the floors back in October 2019. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release of the movie was postponed indefinitely. Now, as cinema houses have begun to function at full capacity in the post-pandemic era, the makers of the movie have scheduled to release the horror-comedy flick on May 20, 2022.



IMAGE: Instagram/bhoolbhulaiyaa2movie