'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Trailer Review: Netizens Compare Kartik Aaryan With Akshay Kumar

The much-awaited trailer film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is finally out on Tuesday, April 26. Here's how netizens reacted to Kartik Aaryan's spooky comedy.

Mamta Raut
The much-awaited trailer of the comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is finally out on Tuesday, April 26. In the recent past, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu have left no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film to the masses. Now, within just hours of the trailer's release, a barrage of netizens took to Twitter to share their review of the trailer of spooky comedy horror. Going by the reactions, it appears that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer has left netizens divided. While a section has immensely lauded Kartik Aaryan's funny avatar as Rooh Baba, many drew comparisons of the trailer with the original Akshay Kumar-starrer film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer Twitter Review:

A user explained that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer has topped their expectations tweeting, "Omg! What a trailer totally loved it. Met my expectations so exciting and second half gave goosebumps!Kartik looks so good the background score is on point! Amazing job done by Kiara and tabu Can't wait to see the movie alrdy! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer #KartikAaryan." 

Another lauded Kartik Aaryan's acting stating "No one can beat Kartik Aryan in acting, he's the class." Kiara Advani and Tabu's roles weren't forgotten as many called the trailer 'amazing' and 'spooky'. Take a look:

Meanwhile, a slew of netizens expressed disappointment over re-enacting a few scenes from the original Priyadashni-produced film. Users claimed that no one can top Akshay Kumar's comedy timing as they shared snippets of the 2007 released movie. Check it out here:

Helmed by Aneez Basmee, the movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the horror-comedy flick also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Notably, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic comedy film of the same name. The original movie featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's filming hit the floors back in October 2019. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release of the movie was postponed indefinitely. Now, as cinema houses have begun to function at full capacity in the post-pandemic era, the makers of the movie have scheduled to release the horror-comedy flick on May 20, 2022. Watch the trailer of the film below:

