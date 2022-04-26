'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Trailer Review: Netizens Compare Kartik Aaryan With Akshay Kumar

The much-awaited trailer of the comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is finally out on Tuesday, April 26. In the recent past, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu have left no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film to the masses. Now, within just hours of the trailer's release, a barrage of netizens took to Twitter to share their review of the trailer of spooky comedy horror. Going by the reactions, it appears that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer has left netizens divided. While a section has immensely lauded Kartik Aaryan's funny avatar as Rooh Baba, many drew comparisons of the trailer with the original Akshay Kumar-starrer film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer Twitter Review:

A user explained that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer has topped their expectations tweeting, "Omg! What a trailer totally loved it. Met my expectations so exciting and second half gave goosebumps!Kartik looks so good the background score is on point! Amazing job done by Kiara and tabu Can't wait to see the movie alrdy! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer #KartikAaryan."

Another lauded Kartik Aaryan's acting stating "No one can beat Kartik Aryan in acting, he's the class." Kiara Advani and Tabu's roles weren't forgotten as many called the trailer 'amazing' and 'spooky'. Take a look:

Congrats @MuradKhetani, #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer is an absolute beauty, it looks a sure shot and will further cement @TheAaryanKartik 's superstar status, hearting to see @BazmeeAnees' s returning to top form.@TheAaryanKartik — अरविंद सिंह जादौन ...🚩 (@arvindjadon76) April 26, 2022

How effortlessly @advani_kiara is portraying these different shades. She simply leaves no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. 💯 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer pic.twitter.com/0eocKJ6aLZ — Kiara Advani Queen👑 (@kiara_obsessed) April 26, 2022

No but this part 😭😂

Manjuuu ?? Seriously @TheAaryanKartik ?? 🤣😂

I'm excited yrr, mazza aayegaa 😻#BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer pic.twitter.com/zhPjH68eNR — 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐲 𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚•㉨ (@Crystal_Krish4r) April 26, 2022

Omg! What a trailer 😍 totally loved it. Met my expectations 💯 so exciting and second half gave goosebumps!Kartik looks so good 🙈 the background score is on point! Amazing job done by Kiara and tabu 😍 Can't wait to see the movie alrdy! 🥳 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/xW0n6f5fhV — Adnan (@superheroinedp) April 26, 2022

I just saw #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer and honestly @TheAaryanKartik has done full justice to this role, as per trailer he is absolutely fantastic, from comedy to dance to horror his work looks GOOD… #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 will take a SOLID OPENING at the box office…. — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) April 26, 2022

Playing innocent and scary isn’t an easy task. @advani_kiara seems to have nailed both sides. 👏 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer pic.twitter.com/dsqv3GubSf — Kiara Advani Queen👑 (@kiara_obsessed) April 26, 2022

No one can beat Kartik Aryan in acting, he's the class #KartikAaryan

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer #aravchoudhary — Arav Choudhary (@iaravchoudhary) April 26, 2022

Without a single doubt , the trailer is damn interesting 😍 so will be the movie ! Can't wait to see Kartik Kiara chemistry, Tabu mams glory and much more . A perfect horror comedy loading 🔥#BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer Out now ! #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/gPh7tNaaQ3 — Tush (@kartiktush) April 26, 2022

Meanwhile, a slew of netizens expressed disappointment over re-enacting a few scenes from the original Priyadashni-produced film. Users claimed that no one can top Akshay Kumar's comedy timing as they shared snippets of the 2007 released movie. Check it out here:

This is not become again 😑😑

Love u akki bhai

My fav scene😝😝😝 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer pic.twitter.com/lYGzz3Ffeb — Kaરn Soni (@4a513919fc1748a) April 26, 2022

After watching Bhool bhulaiya 2 trailer i think legend #AkshayKumar sir should have rewarded with 2-3 more national award in special category of best actor of comic role... He gave us classic comedies koi aas pass bhi nahi aa pa raha.#BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 pic.twitter.com/UDYL36xhQv — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) April 26, 2022

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer 😂 Scene To Ache Se Copy Kar Lete pic.twitter.com/yfjRv8jVai — ＫＬムＵＳ (@KhiladiBhakt) April 26, 2022

Helmed by Aneez Basmee, the movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the horror-comedy flick also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Notably, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic comedy film of the same name. The original movie featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's filming hit the floors back in October 2019. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release of the movie was postponed indefinitely. Now, as cinema houses have begun to function at full capacity in the post-pandemic era, the makers of the movie have scheduled to release the horror-comedy flick on May 20, 2022. Watch the trailer of the film below:

