BHU Professor Feroze Khan Quits SVDV Dept: Farhan Akhtar, Others Unhappy Over Celebrations

Celebrities from the film industry came out in support of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) professor Feroze Khan, who recently quit the Sanskrit department to join the Arts Faculty under controversial circumstances. While many of them termed the event as ‘shameful’, some of the celebrities also lashed out at a video where the students are allegedly celebrating his resignation. Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Sumona Chakravarthy, Varun Grover, Pritish Nandy, Shobhaa De, and Onir were among those who reacted strongly.

READ: BHU Prof Quits SVDV Dept, Joins Arts Faculty

Here’s what the stars tweeted

As reports started doing the rounds that Feroze Khan was ‘forced’ to resign from his post in the Sanskrit department, Onir and Pritish Nandy had expressed their thoughts on Tuesday. Sharing a report of a news portal, Onir had written, “Very Very Sad. SHAME on the students of #BHU and govt of @UPGovt for being a mute spectator of this violation on the #hamanRights and #democraticrights of #FirozeKhan.” Nandy had tweeted, “The bright young Sanskrit scholar, Professor Firoze Khan’s transfer in #BHU is a matter of eternal shame for the institution and those who run its affairs. Finally, religion has subverted merit and talent too.” Richa Chadha had responded to Nandy, “Not the institution, it’s offered him positions in two other departments ... it’s the bigoted, ugly students of the dept, who violently opposed his appointment. So they got for a LESS QUALIFIED teacher to massage their own ego, to their own detriment. Pity them.” On Wednesday, Shobhaa De tweeted, “#FirozeKhan any university in the world will be proud to have you teach their students. Learning does not recognise religion.”

READ: Varanasi: Amid Protests, BHU Professor Feroze Khan To Interview At Art Faculty

READ: BHU Teachers Write To Prez Kovind To Revoke Feroze Khan's Appointment In Sanskrit Faculty

A video of alleged students reportedly celebrating his resignation also surfaced. Farhan Akhtar termed them as ‘blot.’ Reacting to the video, Sumona Chakravarthy wrote, “It’s appalling to see this... Dad is from BHU & he’s been so upset seeing the current scenario there...” Varun Grover in Hindi wrote, “Those who have studied in BHU should be ashamed. I definitely am. This place has given a lot, but today this relationship has been broken. Be happy fellow citizens, probably we'll never meet.”

BHU से जो जो पढ़ा है उसे आज शर्म आनी चाहिए। मुझे तो आ रही है। बहुत कुछ दिया है इस जगह ने लेकिन आज वो रिश्ता टूट गया।



खुश रहो अहले-वतन, अब शायद मिलना ना होगा। https://t.co/vafzLWHXPr — वरुण (@varungrover) December 11, 2019

The appointment of Feroze Khan as Sanskrit professor had led to protests by some of the students over the last few days. He has quit the department to join the Arts faculty. Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan (SVDV) Department Dean Bindeswari Prasad Mishra confirmed the news to PTI.

READ: Farhan Akhtar To Remake Hit American Thriller 'Phone Booth'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.