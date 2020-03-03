Bhumi Pednekar Replaced A Popular Actor In 'Saand Ki Aankh'? Know Facts About The Film

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starrer Saand Ki Aankh is a biopic based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The film centers around the early life and the hurdled journey of the Tomars. Bhumi along with Taapsee Pannu played the roles of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar respectively in this Tushar Hiranandani directorial which is produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar.

Here are some trivia and interesting facts about Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu's much-loved film.

Saand Ki Aankh is a biopic inspired by real-life oldest shooters in India- Chandro Tomar and her sister in law Prakashi Tomar from Uttar Pradesh. Chandro Tomar was also known as 'Shooter Dadi' and Prakashi Tomar received the tag of 'Revolver Dadi'. According to the speculation, Panipat star Kriti Sanon was supposed to play Chandro Tomar, however, Bhumi Pednekar eventually replaced the former due to date issues.

The former movie title, Womaniya was reportedly inspired by Anurag Kashyap's own film Gangs Of Wasseypur released in the year 2012. However, it was later changed to Saand Ki Aankh. The film also marks the debut of Nikhat Khan, sister of Aamir Khan. Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu went through a huge transformation for their roles. The duo had to take shooting classes, learn Haryani and to make cow dung balls to prepare for their roles.

The film's stars were questioned by fellow actors. According to the reports, Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan had objected that much younger actors were cast to play older roles. Whereas, they, belonging to that age, were not considered. ??

