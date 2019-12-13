Neena Gupta Reacts To Her 'Our Age Roles, Should Be Done By Us' Remark On Saand Ki Aankh

When the trailer of the film, Saand Ki Aankh released, there was a huge 'ageism' debate that broke out on social media. Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar were seen playing characters above their age. On that note, many older artists of the industry claimed that given the age, only the ones that fit the cut should be chosen. One of them was Baadhai Ho actress Neena Gupta who had tweeted saying, "Humari umar ke role toh kam se kam humse kara lo bhai."

READ: Neena Gupta Speaks About 'complimenting Men' On Sach Kahoon Toh, Watch Video

Neena Gupta reacts

Neena Gupta in an interaction with a leading media publication reacted to her remark and said, "I don't understand why my statement in Saandh Ki Aankh was such a controversy. I didn't want to snatch anyone's role. I just... I wished that an older woman like me would have played it and it doesn't mean I wanted bad for anyone else. So, as today I posted I wanted to work opposite Rajnikant, I hope I am not snatching anyone's role."

READ: Neena Gupta's 'Frock Ka Shock' Image Followed By A Saree Pic Makes Fans Swoon

On the occasion of the superstar's 69th B'day, the actress posted a picture with him. Take a look below-

READ: Neena Gupta Sums Up Virat Kohli’s Monochrome Picture In One Word, Here’s What It Is

What's next for the actress?

On the work front, Neena Gupta is set to feature in several upcoming Bollywood films. She will play a prominent role in Kangana Ranaut's next film, Panga, set to release next year. She will also feature in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's film Sooryavanshi which is set to release on March 27, 2020. Finally, she is also set to feature in Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which recently began filming back in September.

READ: Neena Gupta Sums Up Virat Kohli’s Monochrome Picture In One Word, Here’s What It Is

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.