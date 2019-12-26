Bhumi Pednekar's Best Movies Of 2019: From 'Saand Ki Aankh' To 'Bala'

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the few actors who has entertained everyone throughout the year as the actor starred in multiple movies in 2019. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor is on a roll with a couple of movies in her kitty which makes it pretty obvious that Bhumi is all set to entertain her fans throughout the next year too. As the year has almost come to an end, here is a roundup of Bhumi Pednekar's best movies of 2019:

1) Saand Ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh is a biography based on the lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. Bhumi along with Taapsee Pannu played the roles of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar respectively in this Tushar Hiranandani directorial which is produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar.

2) Sonchiriya

Sonchiriya is one of the most critically acclaimed films of Bhumi's career trajectory. The 30-year-old actor played the role of Indumati Tomar in the film in which she was starred alongside the Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. The movie is a tale set in Chambal.

3) Bala

Starring alongside the hit-machine of Bollywood Ayushmaan Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar played the role of Latika Trivedi in the film. The film also stars Yami Gautam alongside Bhumi and Ayushmann. Bala also marked the hattrick for Ayushmaan and Bhumi Pednekar as it is their third film together. The story of the movie is based on the life of a young man who is suffering from male pattern baldness, and the story is about his lack of confidence and the societal pressure that comes with premature balding.

