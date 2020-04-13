When Bhumi Pednekar Called 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' A 'revolutionary Film', Know Why

Bhumi Pednekar is riding high on success, as the actor’s recent releases have managed to hit the right chords with the audience and critics. Delivering a wide range of successful films throughout her career that have been accepted by critics and the audience, Bhumi Pednekar has managed to shun stereotypes in Bollywood by doing films of sensitive subjects. The actor, who was lauded for her performance in the much-acclaimed film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, had once called the film 'revolutionary'. Read details.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a revolutionary film

In an interview with a leading daily in 2017, Bhumi Pednekar spoke about her film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and revealed that she was unaware that Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in opposite her. Adding to the same, Bhumi Pednekar recalled the time when she heard the narration of the film and revealed that it was a mad-house film, with a unique love-story, interesting characters and off-beat plot and also called the film ‘revolutionary’. Moreover, Bhumi revealed that she spoke to her mother before giving the film a ‘nod’ and her mother suggested her to do it, as she was impressed with the unique plot of the film.

Bhumi on the professional front

Meanwhile, Bhumi is currently shooting for Durgavati, which is an upcoming Indian horror thriller entertainer. Directed by G. Ashok, the film is a remake of the director’s 2018 Telugu blockbuster flick, Bhaagamathie. As per reports, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing the character of an IAS officer, which was also played by Anushka Shetty in the original version.

