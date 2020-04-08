Jitendra Kumar Reveals What He Learnt From 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' Co-star Ayushmann

Actor Jitendra Kumar is a popular face on the OTT platform. His performance in the web series Kota Factory landed him a lead role along with actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Jitendra Kumar was noticed after his performance in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan which gave him a great exposure in Bollywood. The actor recently revealed what he learnt from his co-stars.

Jitendra Kumar speaks about working with Ayushmann Khurrana

Also Read: Heartouching & Comedy Scenes From Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Jitendra Kumar spoke about working with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. Jitendra Kumar said that Ayushmann Khurrana stays positive and always brings good energy on sets. He added that he learnt from Ayushmann Khurrana on how to keep his mood under control on sets and always stay positive. Ayushmann Khurrana had once told him that everyone has a bad mood and also has bad days but, it is important to keep it under control on sets.

Also Read: After 'Corona Pyaar Hai', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' Joins The COVID-19 Memes Bandwagon

Jitendra Kumar also shared what he learnt from his other co-stars. Jitendra Kumar shared a screen with his on-screen mother Neena Gupta in the film and speaking about her he said she only speaks the truth and can be blunt, at times. He added that she is a fantastic actor and has wonderful energy. Jitendra Kumar also pointed out that Neena Gupta stays involved in the scene whether she has to give clues or act in the scene. He added that she takes care of the crew and everyone else on set.

Jitendra Kumar has been offered a few more projects in Bollywood. He also had a few meetings scheduled but since the lockdown, they have been postponed. Jitendra Kumar has been spending his time cooking and cleaning and since he lives alone, he has been doing all his chores himself.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Cameo In Movies Like 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' & Others; See List

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Dapper Looks From The Promotions Of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.