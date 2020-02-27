Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates Five Years Of 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', Calls It 'life-changing'

Ever since Bhumi Pednekar dipped her toes in Bollywood with the 2015 hit Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses with her flamboyant onscreen performances. Since her debut film, she has come a long way in Bollywood, delivering a wide range of successful films in just five years. Today, Dum Laga Ke Haisha celebrates its five years in the industry and to mark the day, Bhumi Pednekar shared a heartfelt post.

Bhumi marks five years of Dum Laga Ke Haisha with a picture; calls it 'life-changing'

Recently, Bhumi Pednekar took to her official Instagram handle to share a motion poster video of Dum Laga Ke Haisha, to celebrate its five years.

As seen in the video shared, the actor can be seen in a bridal avatar, as she poses with Ayushmann Khurrana. The video also features a then-overweight Bhumi getting a piggy-back ride from Ayushmann Khurrana.

With the picture shared, Bhumi wrote, "Prem and Sandhya ♥️ @ayushmannk #5yearsofDumLagaKeHaisha, Thank you for changing my life, giving me a film that will forever be cherished and a character that has become a part of me." Take a look:

All about Dum Laga ke Haisha

Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading roles, Dum Laga ke Haisha follows the story of Prem and his obese wife Sandhya, who explore love with a bitter start. Helmed by Sharat Katariya, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra and Devika Vatsa in prominent roles.

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi, who recently graced the big screen with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, will be next seen along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the historical flick, Takht. Directed and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Takht is expected to hit the theatres in 2021. She also has Durgavati in her kitty.

