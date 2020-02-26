Bhumi Pednekar Sure Knows The Art Of Posing For The Camera & These Photos Are Proof

Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently riding high on the success of her back to back hits Pati Patni Aur Woh, Saand Ki Aankh and Bala, is now counted amongst the most bankable stars in Bollywood today. She is a phenomenal actor and within a span of five years, Bhumi has managed to make a special place for herself in the Hindi Film Industry and the heart of the masses.

Image Credit: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Apart from the acting demeanour, Bhumi Pednekar has an impeccable taste in fashion. The actor sure knows the art of charming her fans and it evident from her Instagram pictures. Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram handle is filled with her photos in amusing poses. The way Bhumi poses for the camera is something that should not be missed. Take a look some super-cool poses of Bhumi Pednekar and learn the art of flirting with the camera.

Bhumi Pedkekar's amusing poses

It seems like Bhumi is recalling something in this photo of hers. Her alluring dress with plunging neckline is accentuating the impact of this picture to another level.

Image Credit: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar looks simply stunning while she's posing for the camera. Her "playing with hair" pose reminds us of TV's famous antagonist Komolika in a way.

Image Credit: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Bala actor's poker face pose is something you definitely need to learn from her. The way Bhumi is carrying her off-shoulder ruffled dress is truly splendid.

Image Credit: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi' wink pose, while indulging into the rich creamy flavour of her ice-cream is just so adorable.

Image Credit: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor looks like a true-blue diva in this bathtub Instagram picture of hers.

Image Credit: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi slays in this dual-tone trench coat, while she poses for the camera like an enchantress

Image Credit: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar's latest release Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship is getting mixed reviews at the box-office. This is the first time Bhumi has shared screen space with dapper actor Vicky Kaushal, who plays the male lead in the film.

