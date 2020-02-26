Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram Has Some Of Her Most Adorable Childhood Pictures

Bhumi Pednekar is a very talented actor in Bollywood. She has proved time & again that she is a hardworking actor with films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Sonchiriya, etc under her belt. She is a fitness enthusiast and also a very devoted fashionista. The 30-year-old actor is also fairly active on social media and occasionally shares her adorable childhood pictures. Take a look at some of the most adorable childhood pictures of the actor below:

Bhumi Pednekar's aww-dorable childhood pictures:

Bhumi Pednekar looked exceptionally cute as a child and the above pictures are proof. In the first picture, the actor can be seen with her mother. In the second one, she is can be seen in the lap of her late father.

In the first picture, a young Bhumi Pednekar can be seen posing for the camera before her first day at school. In the second one, she can be seen in a jovial mood holding her younger sister Samiksha Pednekar. Both of them look adorable.

This above picture of a young Bhumi Pednekar proves she always wanted to be an actor. In the picture, Bhumi can be seen posing all dressed up in a saree and makeup for the camera. Fans have said that she looks very cute and adorable in this major throwback photo.

