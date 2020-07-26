Bhumi Pednekar, Deepika Padukone Or Kiara Advani: Whose White Formal Look You Liked More?

Bollywood celebrities often opt for elegant formal pantsuit looks that make for a great fashion statement. Pantsuits create a well-dressed look and make a person’s personality look bolder. Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar often strut in these fashionable outfits.

So, let’s learn and take some fashion tips from these stylish actors of Bollywood on how to wear super stylish white pant-suit for any occasion-

Bhumi Pednekar, Deepika Padukone or Kiara Advani in white formals?

Deepika Padukone

Deepika donned a super stylish two-piece white pant-suit which is a kind of cape style one. Her blazer comprises of a deep V-neck plunging neckline with long cut sleeves. The Padmaavat actor’s single-buttoned blazer was paired with narrow-bottom pants which ended at her ankle-length.

She stunned her look with white sharp high heel bellies and minimal accessories which comprised of a pearl stud. The Piku actor rounded off her look with middle-parted sleek long hair left open and minimal nude hues of make-up. Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s simple but elegant look in this white pant-suit.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani opted for this beautiful white pant-suit which left her fans awestruck. The Kabir Singh actor’s outfit comprised of a white single-buttoned blazer which was a stunning cape patterned piece. Kiara Advani’s stylish blazer was paired with an aqua sheer bralette.

The actor complemented her look with loose comfortable white pants which were ankle-length and narrow-fitted at the bottom. Kiara combined her white pant-suit look with white stilettoes and neatly middle-parted sleep pony-tail. Her low tied pony-tail graced her look along with pink lips and minimal on-point make-up. Take a look at Kiara Advani in this white pant-suit-

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is wearing a white pantsuit which is a simple but elegant piece to opt for. Her look was a two-piece pant-suit comprised of a loose and comfortable blazer that had two detailed pockets on both sides. The Sonchiriya actor paired her blazer with loose-bottomed pants. Her pant-suit was complimented with a messy side-parted hair look with 3/4th sleeves blazer. Bhumi completed her look with minimal make-up and perfect brows with no-accessories. Look at Bhumi Pednekar’s white pant-suit look here-

