When Bhumi Pednekar Revealed She Wants To 'do Acting All Her Life And Die On Film Set'

Bhumi Pednekar pours her heart and soul into every character she portrays on-screen. The actor is always prepared to go a step forward for the characters. It is quite evident from her work in films like Bala, Sonchiriya, Dum Laga Ke Haishaa, and more.

In one of her interviews with a leading daily, Bhumi Pednekar said that she wants to die on set and keep acting for her whole life, which shows her dedication, passion, and love for acting. Since Bhumi entered the acting industry, she has been a bold and courageous actor in all her movies. Along with acing each and every role she portrays, she is also an enthusiastic fashionista.

Bhumi Pednekar once revealed that she wants to die on the film set

Some of Bhumi Pednekar's top performances include movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Saand Ki Aankh, and Sonchiriya among others.

Her latest film, Pati Patni Aur Woh was a successful venture with actors, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. When asked in an interview with a leading daily, that how does she pick characters of her in the films, here is what she said -

Bhumi Pednekar revealed that she has always picked up relatable characters, and would never pick a film just to be commercially viable unless she believes in the script. Adding to it, she also said that, for her to like the script, she also has to like the character.

For Bhumi Pednekar, the characters that she portrays are part of the script or else it is just a project for herself. She claimed that she is not that project kind of person because she has been offered so many films since her first movie, but she never thought of signing a film for commercial purposes, as she felt that it was not the right thing for her to do.

Bhumi Pednekar also said that for her it was never about having many "100 crore films in her filmography" because that’s not how she sees longevity. She also added that as an actor, she wants to earn the audience’s respect, and want to have a long career. And hence, she wants to be an actor for all her life and wants to die on a film set, and that can only happen if she creates an audience who has trust and respect for her as a performer.

However, Bhumi Pednekar believes that for a woman, it is anyway difficult; there is this constant thing of ‘shelf life’ and she doesn’t want that to happen with her. Hence, she does such relatable characters, as she also said that the character never dies, and always stays in the audience’s heart.

