Bhumi Pednekar Gives Peek Into Her 'Monday Mood' As She Stuns In Red And Goofy Poses

Bhumi Pednekar recently took to Instagram to share a collage of her pictures. The actor is seen donning some goofy and elegant poses. From pout to a poker face, Bhumi Pednekar did it all. The actor was seen in a V-neck red coloured top. Her look was amped up with statement earrings.

For makeup, Bhumi Pednekar kept it glammed up with smokey eyes and dark lip colour. The actor posted the picture collage with a red heart and called it her ‘Monday mood’. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post.

Fans in a huge number complimented Bhumi Pednekar's photos. Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also appreciated the actor's post as she called her a 'beauty'. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post.

Bhumi Pednekar talks about her journey

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Bhumi Pednekar talked about the experience she had in her five years journey as an actor. The actor said that she was extremely satisfied with her career in Bollywood and felt fortunate about not having the feeling that why she was still in the industry. She added that she had never been part of a film she felt that something is not correct. Bhumi Pednekar mentioned that she wants to be utterly happy in whatever work she does in this industry.

While talking about her responsibility as an actor, Bhumi said that she feels that her work comes with a certain responsibility, especially in the current times. She also said that there was a lot that needed to change. She shared that if she could use her craft, voice and medium to bring about a positive change around her, she would consider herself lucky. She further said that though her priority was to entertain the audiences, she wanted to ensure that she provided them with more than just a few laughs.

While talking about Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor added that Ayushmann was her first hero and out of her eight movies, she had done three movies with him. She found a dear friend in him, she said, and stated how happy she feels when she sees Ayushmann where he has reached. The Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actor also said that the three films that she did with Ayushmann had really been true to their genre. Bhumi Pednekar added that she loves collaborating with him as they are so like-minded and their value system is also quite similar.

