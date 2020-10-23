Bhumi Pednekar Prepares For 'Badhai Do', Shares A Sneak Peek Of Day1

Actress Bhumi Pednekar who recently teamed up with Rajkummar Rao for the sequel of Badhai Ho has started with the preparations for her character in the flick. The film will be helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. The actress shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story and wrote, “Day 1, Badhai Ho, prep begins.” The film Badhai Do was announced as the first part completed two years.

Bhumi Pednkar begins prep for Badhai Do

While the news of Rajkummar and Bhumi starring in the sequel was announced before, the duo announced that the film will go on floors at the start of 2021. The two had shared the exciting news with a picture, where they held hands (after applying sanitizer) and were all smiles, the former confirmed if they had fixed the date. They informed that they were going to kick off 2021 with ‘Badhaaiyaan’ (congratulations) and were all geared up to meet on the sets.

Apart from Ayushmann, Badhaai Ho also starred Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao, and Neena Gupta. The movie traced the story of a couple expecting a child in their 50s, thus embarrassing their children. Badhaai Ho was a blockbuster at the box office, entering the Rs 100-crore club. The sequel would be helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, while Akshat Ghildial, who was one of the writers of the previous film, is one of the only constants on both ventures.

In the film, Rajkummar will essay the role of a Delhi cop, who is the only male police officer in a mahila thana, while Bhumi will play the role of a school PT teacher. The 2018 film Badhaai Ho, directed by Amit Sharma, was a story of a middle-aged couple (Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao) who get pregnant. The film also starred Surekha Sikri, who won the best supporting actor honour at the 2019 National Awards for her role in the film.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar is about to start shooting for his next untitled film with Kriti Sanon in Chandigarh. The team recently jetted off to Chandigarh where the filming will commence from October 30. The film will be directed by Abhishek Jain and will feature an ensemble star cast including Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak in pivotal roles

(Image credit: Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram)

