Bhumi Pednekar Reviews Tahira Kashyap's Book, Says 'women Going To Resonate With It'

Bhumi Pednekar recently reviewed Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's book. On October 21, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video talking about 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman'. Bhumi Pednekar said, "I feel like this is something that all women are just gonna resonate with". Take a look at what Bhumi Pednekar has to say about Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's book 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman'.

Bhumi reviews Tahira's book

Bhumi Pednekar stunned in a peach coloured dress with her hair left open. She opted for a nude makeup look. Bhumi mentioned Tahira Kashyap in her caption and said, "You’re the final commandment". Bhumi also added that she had fun and was moved reading 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman'.

Bhumi Pednekar posted an Instagram video holding Tahira Kashyap's book. Bhumi Pednekar's video started with the actor telling her fans she recently finished reading 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman'. Talking about the writer, Bhumi said, "Tahira Kashyap, what do I say. You are so funny, you are so witty. I cried like I really really laughed". She further revealed, "I know a lot of your dirty secrets and it's just amazing. Reviewing Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's book, Bhumi Pednekar said,

I am so proud of what you have written and I really feel like this is something that all women are gonna resonate with. There are so many experiences all of us have felt at some point in our lives". "So all I can say that this book is a must read. Please go get your copy, guys. And Tahira, too good. Like every time with every experience, I love so much more about you. You are just the queen.

Tahira Kashyap reacted to Bhumi Pednekar's post. The writer commented on the review saying, 'Hehe you be the best bhumiðŸŒŸâ¤ï¸thanku'. Fans also shared their reactions in the comment section. One of Bhumi Pednekar's fans wrote, 'Gonna read it very soon..hope it must be interestingðŸ˜...', while another added, 'ðŸ’–ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— Wow so Nice.@bhumipednekar . Love You To ThisðŸ’–ðŸ¤—ðŸ”¥ðŸ¤—ðŸ’–'. One of the users commented, 'What did you learn from the book?@bhumipednekar'. Take a look at some more reactions.

