Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Bhumi Pednekar Says 'Will Spot Him Twinkling Bright Up'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has sent shockwaves in Bollywood and many artists have mourned the actor’s loss on social media platforms. Recently, Bhumi Pednekar, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya, remembered the late actor on social media and shared an unseen picture with a heartfelt note. Take a look at the picture shared by Bhumi Pednekar:

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Tiger Shroff And Yami Gautam Mourn The Loss

With the picture shared, Bhumi Pednekar remembered her 'endless chats' and 'star-gazing' with Sushant Singh Rajput. Adding to the same, Bhumi Pednekar revealed that she is heartbroken and is still not being able to cope with the news. Here is what the actor wrote: "Rest in Peace, my friend. Shocked and Heartbroken...Still can’t believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR". Bhumi Pednekar worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in the critically acclaimed entertainer, Sonchiriya, which follows the story of a legion of dreaded, warring dacoits who once terrorised the Indian heartlands.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise:

In a shocking state of events, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor hanging by the ceiling. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains have been taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem and his last rites will be conducted at his hometown in Patna, Bihar.

Recent developments

The provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. A team of 3 doctors has conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told news agency ANI that the provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging.

Take a look at the statement passed by Sushant Singh Rajput's team:

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR"

