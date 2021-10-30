Rajkummar Rao And Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Badhaai Do' Locks Republic Day Release

Badhaai Ho was released on a festive occasion, Dussehra, three years ago and went on to become a big success. Its sequel is now set to hit the theatres on an important occasion. The second instalment, Badhaai Do, will be released on Republic Day. The makers made the announcement on Saturday. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The lead duo posed with their director Harshvardhan Kulkarni.

Badhaai Do locks Republic Day release date

The team referred to the recent opening up of theatres in various parts of the country, the latest being Maharashtra, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They shared that since theatres were now 'ready' and audiences too were ready, as they are finally expected to visit theatres in good numbers, so they too were 'ready' to present their film.

"We are coming on Republic Day weekend 2022 to meet you in cinemas and celebrate," they wrote as they urged to 'save the date.' However, they asked the netizens not to wish them 'congratulations', but instead, 'Badhaai Do.'

The movie will clash with John Abraham-starrer Attack, which has also announced a Republic Day release. The movie had gone on floors in January earlier this year in Dehradun. The shooting was completed by the end of February. Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a police official, while Bhumi Pednekar enacts the part of a PT teacher in the venture.

Badhaai Do is penned by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who were the co-writers on the original. The original had starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in lead roles. It traced the story of a couple, in their 50s, expecting a baby, and the reactions from their adult sons. The venture was released on October 19 in 2018. Apart from hitting the Rs 100-crore club, it also won two National Awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Late actor Surekha Sikri too won a Best Supporting Actor award.

Among the other films for Rajkummar is Hum Do Hamare Do, which was released this Friday digitally. He also has HIT: The First Case in his kitty. Bhumi is starring in the movie Raksha Bandhan opposite Akshay Kumar.

Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar