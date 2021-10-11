Actor Arjun Kapoor who received rave reviews for his last film Bhoot Police is set to embark on a new journey with yet another film titled The Lady Killer. Apart from announcing his next film on October 11, the actor also teased fans with his first look. The Lady Killer will be directed by Ajay Bahl and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh. While sharing the post, Arjun called the upcoming film his 'most ambitious' movie.

The actor was last seen in Bhoot Police along with an ensemble star cast including Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Saif Ali Khan. While sharing the news about his next film, Arjun wrote, “Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai !!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director #AjayBahl for your belief in me. Produced by #BhushanKumar @ShaaileshRSingh #KrishanKumar[sic].”

Apart from this, the Ishaqzaade actor in a press statement shared his thoughts on being a part of the thriller and said, “When the script of The Lady Killer came my way, I was hooked! It was gripping, intriguing & emotionally charged I couldn’t put the script down from the moment I started reading it. I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can't wait to begin prep for my role, it's going to be my most challenging role yet but I’m excited!"

In the poster, Arjun can be seen agitated and shouting. The poster also gave a unique tagline that read, “Mistrust makes a snake bite its own tail…” According to Pinkvilla, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller that could have a love triangle as the plot. With Arjun on board, fans are guessing the female lead of the film. Meanwhile, apart from The Lady Killer, Arjun will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Kuttey. He had announced the film a few weeks ago. Other than this, he has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, John Abraham in his kitty.

(Image: Instagram/@ArjunKapoor)