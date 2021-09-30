Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up About Choice Of Roles, Wants To 'portray Women With Dignity'

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is known for portraying some off-beat and strong woman roles in films. Whether it is a dusky lawyer in Bala or an old shooter in Sandh Ki Aankh, Bhumi's choice of films are usually far from mainstream movies. The actor recently opened up about her choice of roles and revealed what she looks for in roles that she is offered.

As per a recent report by ANI, Bhumi Pednekar said she usually chooses films that portray women correctly. The actor believes it is her duty to choose scripts that dignify women. She said, "As a woman, I feel it is my duty to choose scripts that portray women with a lot of dignity," adding, "I am happy that I have got a chance to play such characters due to the fantastic scripts that have come my way."

Bhumi Pednekar on her roles so far

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor said she is grateful her directors and producers offered her such roles. Describing her role, she mentioned how she always plays characters who stand up for themselves. She said, "I am hugely fortunate that I have got directors who had an amazing vision of portraying women in a certain way that impacts society positively. I am fortunate for all the opportunities that allow me to play such characters who stood up for themselves and society."

The Bala actor said she believes her deep connection with her character is the main reason why people love her roles. She said, "I am hugely fortunate that I have got directors who had an amazing vision of portraying women in a certain way that impacts society positively. I am fortunate for all the opportunities that allow me to play such characters who stood up for themselves and society."

Bhumi's upcoming films

Bhumi Pednekar began her acting career opposite Ayushmann Khurrana with the critically acclaimed film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She went on to work with several Bollywood stars and had portrayed various roles. Bhumi was last seen in the film Durgamati. She will soon be featured in the films Raksha Bandhan opposite Akshay Kumar, Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao and Takht.

(Image: @bhumipednekar/Twitter)