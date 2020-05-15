Bhumi Pednekar Has Fearlessly Raised Her Voice For These Social Causes, Read More

Apart from her lauded acting skills and inspirational styling statements, Bhumi Pednekar is also an active environment activist. She has often raised awareness and educated her fans about various social causes. Last year, Bhumi Pednekar started a pan-India campaign, Climate Warrior, in which she honoured the people working for the betterment of the environment.

Climate Warrior is a drive that focuses on comprehension building about the threatening crisis. As described by Bhumi Pednekar, Climate Warrior gives a platform to several climate activists to talk about sustainability and environment-friendly life choices. Check out social causes Bhumi Pednekar raised her voice for.

Climate Change -

Here, Bhumi Pednekar shared a vlog of silent protest against climate change that took place in Bandra, Mumbai. In the video, she described how almost 2500 people gathered and generated awareness about the rising dangers of climate change. Bhumi Pednekar explained in her caption " I recently participated in the peaceful strike that was hosted by them to stand up for climate justice and it was an eye-opening experience for me to hear how socially conscious our next generation is and how fiercely protective they are about their future and environment. It is our responsibility to leave a better planet to our future generations and we have to make this happen. Let’s STAND UP and take action NOW!!".

Water Harvesting -

In the recent past, Bhumi Pednekar shared a video in which she introduced Amla Ruia and talked about water harvesting and conservation. Here, the activist Amla Ruia unfolds her journey and shares how she started working in the field. Her caption read, "#ClimateWarrior – Episode 4 – Amla Ruia / It has been an absolute honour to have spoken to Amla Ruia - who has done leaps and bounds of work in water harvesting in India. / In our brief conversation, we spoke about her work across India with water harvesting and how it is the time to reinforce the absolute need and necessity to conserve this natural resource. / She is a #ClimateWarrior and a true inspiration !".

Importance of sanitary napkin

The Saand Ki Aankh starred in a film made by Whisper. The short video explained the true events about illiteracy related to menstruation. The video showed how one out of five girls drops out of school when she reaches her menstruation period. Bhumi's caption read " I mean, can you even imagine not having a future because of something as normal as periods?! This video has been an eye-opener for me. I have decided to take action and I think it’s high time we all did. I am partnering with Whisper to #KeepGirlsInSchool and I urge you all to spread the word about the video, and do your bit".

