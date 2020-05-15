Bhumi Pednekar's Films That Faced Box-office Clash | 'Saand Ki Aankh' To 'Shubh Mangal...'

Bhumi Pednekar is an established actor known for playing the roles of women from rural India. The actor has been a part of films like Saand Ki Aankh and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. Throughout her entire career, the actor's films have faced major box office clashes with films of some superstars. Here's a list of Bhumi Pednekar's films that had a major clash at the box office, yet turned out to impress the audience.

Bhumi Pednekar's box office clashes

Saand Ki Aankh and Housefull 4

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starrer, Saand Ki Aankh was a biographical film based on the life of Shooter Dadis of India. The film faced a clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar's film Housefull 4, which also released on the same day as Saand Ki Ankh. Saand Ki Aankh became a super hit film and was praised by the audience and critics, especially for the actor's performances. Housefull 4, on the other hand, received mixed reviews from the audience.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Baadshaho

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, the film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was a blockbuster film, that focused on a different issue. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was made on a small budget and accordingly, it ruled over the box office. The film released with another film Baadshaho, starring Illeana D'cruz and Ajay Devgn. Likewise, Bhumi Pednekar's film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan became a super hit film.

Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat

Bhumi Pedenkar was last seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh along with actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Bhumi Pednekar played the role of Kartik Aaryan's wife in the film. Her film, Pati Patni Aur Woh faced a major clash at the box office with Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film Panipat.

