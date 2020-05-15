Malaika Arora Or Bhumi Pednekar: Who Aced The Pantsuit Better?

Whether it's divas like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora or Bhumi Pednekar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas or even Deepika Padukone; this season everyone seems to be dabbling the fashionable sweatshirts for pantsuits. Both the gorgeous celebrities Malaika Arora and Bhumi Pednekar were recently spotted wearing a similar pantsuit and looked every bit stunning giving it their twist. Let's curate their looks.



Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, who is lauded for her glam quotient for any event, sported a stunning pant-suit along with a deep neck cropped top. The actor also completed the look with a heart-shaped clutch. She also opted for a middle parting sleek hairdo, well-done brows, bold lips and also strappy high heels. The actor reportedly made heads turn with her stunning appearance and was also lauded by fans on social media. Check out her outfit below.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, sported stunning pant-suit along with a deep neck cropped top. The actor also opted for a wavy hairdo, kohled eyes, dark pink coloured lip balm, and black heels. The actor was praised by fans as she went on to receive several likes and positive comments for her glamourous look on social media. Check out the post below.

Whether it's their airport looks or stylish Instagram post, these glam divas seldom fail to kill with their fabulous outfits. Looking at the likes and comments on their post, it's safe to say that fans and fashionistas are going to take cues from their awesome looks.

On the work front

The actor was last in Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship where she played the role of Vicky Kaushal’s wife. The film received praise from fans and viewers. Bhumi Pednekar has many upcoming films in her kitty. She will next be seen in Durgavati alongside Arshad Warsi. The film is helmed by Ashok G. and is in its filming stage. Post that she will also be seen in Mr. Lele and Takht.

Malaika Arora was recently seen judging the much-acclaimed reality show, Supermodel of the Year. The actor has currently been sharing several photos and videos on how she spends her day during the lockdown. Malaika Arora has been indulging in some workouts, cooking, reading and much more as seen on her Instagram handle.

