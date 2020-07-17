Bhumi Pednekar Highlights Issue Of Rising CO2 Levels In Latest Video, Calls It 'scary'

Bhumi Pednekar has again taken to her Instagram to share another news about the climate crisis. On July 17, she shared a video regarding increasing CO2 levels. Reacting to the situation, Bhumi said "This is happening NOW! Bloody scary" with a joining hands emoji.

Bhumi Pednekar's post on CO2 levels

On Friday morning, Bhumi Pednekar shared an informative news video about how CO2 levels on earth are increasing. The video is a repost from Leonardo DiCaprio's IGTV. It shows how Carbon dioxide level hasn't been this high in the last 15 million years. It states that the last five years have been recorded as the hottest years to date. And the world's warmest records have been in the last 22 years. The video also features the affects of increasing CO2 levels. It also pointed towards a solution that every year a fall of 7.6% is needed until 2030 to keep our environment safe. This video was originally developed by the World Economic Forum.

Bhumi Pednekar penned the caption as: "This is happening NOW! Bloody scary 🙏

#Repost @leonardodicaprio with @make_repost・・・CO2 levels haven’t been this high in almost 15 million years, and the last 5 years have been the hottest on record. #climatechange #environment #co2 #sustainability #emissions #climatewarrior"

Bhumi Pednekar's Climate Warrior

In 2019, Bhumi Pednekar voiced her concern about the ongoing climate change and water crisis. She launched a pan India campaign - "Climate Warrior" - to raise awareness on the same. In this campaign, she also honours the people working for the betterment of the environment. Climate Warrior is a drive that focuses on comprehension building about the threatening crisis. As described by Bhumi Pednekar, Climate Warrior gives a platform to several climate activists to talk about sustainability and environment-friendly life choices.

In the recent past, Bhumi Pednekar also introduced her fans to Climate Warrior GIFs. Bhumi and Giphy, which is a popular Gif site, came together to create a set of Gifs that speak of various social messages. The issues that affect the environment, including climate change, scarcity of water, global warming, etc. were highlighted in these Gifs. Bhumi Pednekar has called this set the "Climate Warrior" set.

