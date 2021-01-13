Bhumi Pednekar Shares Adorable Selfie Of 'Sumi And Shardul' From 'Badhaai Do' Sets

Badhaai Do, a comedy-drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, went on floors on Tuesday and the lead stars are keeping their fans updated with activities behind the cameras. Bhumi took to her social media handle to share a cute selfie with Rao and introduced the character names.

"Do mastane chale zindagi banane, Bande sayane aur naam ke deewane😜 #SumiAurShardul." Bhumi wrote. The film is a sequel to the National Award-winning hit, Badhaai Ho!

Pednekar recently took to Instagram and shared an image from the first day of the shoot in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. "Poori team ko #BadhaaiDo (Congratulate the entire team). To new beginnings!" the 31-year-old actor wrote.

Badhaai Do is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy Hunterrr (2015). The upcoming film is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who had co-written Badhaai Ho!. Badhaai Do marks the first collaboration between Rao and Pednekar, who reportedly play a cop and a PT teacher, respectively.

Badhaai Ho!, the original movie, chronicled the story of a middle-age couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, facing an unexpected pregnancy. The 2018 film, also featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Surekha Sikri, and Sanya Malhotra, was directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

It won two National Awards: best popular film providing wholesome entertainment and best-supporting actress for Sikri for her role as the cantankerous matriarch who has a change of heart.

Bhumi Pednekar's movies

Bhumi gained recognition by playing headstrong small-town women in the comedy-dramas like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh which was one of her latest movies. She was last seen in Durgamati.

Durgamati is a horror-thriller film that was directed by G. Ashok. The movie is a remake of the Telugu–Tamil bilingual film Bhaagamathie. The film starred Bhumi Pednekar as an IAS officer. The film released on December 11, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

