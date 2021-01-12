Bhumi Pednekar Thanks Yesteryear Actresses For Better Portrayal Of Women On-screen

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar who is known to ace some of the mind-blowing roles on-screen thanked all the yesteryear phenomenal leading ladies including several legendary actresses like Jaya Bachchan, Smita Patil, Rekha, and many more, for ushering in the change for heroines on screen. According to news agency ANI, Bhumi thanked all the iconic legendary actresses who have contributed to the portrayal of women on the big screen.

Bhumi Pednekar on the portrayal of actresses on screen

Talking about the stars from the 90s era, the Dum Lagake Haisha actress said,

“Through all the eras of cinema, there have always been films that have stood out for progressive portrayal of women. Even in the 90s, cause I am a 90s kid, be it Rangeela, DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - there were movies which had women play strong characters.” Adding, further she thanked all the actresses for the massive change for the coming up generations of stars and said, “So, luckily a massive change had already started before I became an actress and it definitely helped me. Jaya ma'am, Shabana ma'am, Smita ma'am, Sridevi ma'am, Hema ma'am, Rekha ma'am - they have all done some wholesome cinema and contributed greatly towards how women were portrayed on screen."

Asserting that, Bhumi says that today she feels her fans and audience do not just look at a heroine to add glamour on-screen. They are now more concerned with the storyline and their acting skills. Elucidating further, she said, “As a female actor, I am not just expected to be in a film just to add glamour or to be in a song or to be an object of admiration. There is a lot more that I am contributing to a film today. I feel women today are at a much better place and in a much better position to command respect for their craft."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming film Badhaai Do opposite Rajkummar Rao in Uttrakhand. Badhaai Do is the second installment of the superhit flick Badhaai Ho which saw Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The film also had Gajraj Rao, Sanya Malhotra, and Sheeba Chadha in pivotal roles. While Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a cop in the second installment, Pednekar will be seen playing a PT teacher with big dreams in the Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial.

