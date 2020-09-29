Bhumi Pednekar Speaks About Reopening Of Theatres, Says 'I Miss Big Screen Experience'

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar recently spoke about the reopening of theatres in an interview with Hindustan Times and confessed that she ‘completely’ misses the big screen experience. Bhumi Pednekar added that watching movies in theatres had been a regular exercise for her and admitted that she enjoyed ‘the universal emotion towards something that’s happening on-screen’. The actor added that she wants the theatres to open soon, however, not at the cost of her audience’s safety.

'Virus continues to spread': Bhumi Pednekar

In her interview, Bhumi Pednekar mentioned that even though she is sentimental about this, she realises that it is vital to be practical too. Adding to the same, the actor mentioned the virus continues to spread in the country, even when the mortality rates are low. Bhumi further mentioned that India is among the topmost COVID-affected countries in the world, and it is important to support the government’s decision on this.

Coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 originated in Wuhan, China. The US remains the worst-hit country with more than 7.2 million positive Coronavirus cases. Countries like Russia, Brazil and India also remain COVID hotbeds after the US. Meanwhile, Australia, Spain, Italy, Germany and France are dealing with the second wave of Coronavirus. New Zealand became the first COVID-free country, however, days later, the country witnessed a resurge in cases, as a new cluster emerged in the country's largest city, Auckland. Meanwhile, India has recorded more than 6.1 million cases.

On the professional front:

Bhumi will be next seen along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the historical flick, Takht. Directed and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Takht is expected to hit the theatres in 2021. She also has Durgavati in her kitty, which is the Hindi remake of the Anushka Shetty starrer, Bhagamathie.

The actor was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The movie shows a thorny dynamic between a Delhi-based housewife and her cousin, who navigate damning secrets, dreams and life on their respective roads to freedom. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the movie also stars actors like Amol Parashar and Vikrant Massey in prominent roles.

