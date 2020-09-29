India Congratulates Palau At 'historic' Handing Over Of Palau Global Village Facilities

Indian Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) TS Tirumutri on Monday, September 28 congratulated Palau on the historic handing over of the Palau Global Village conference facilities inaugurated by the President of Palau Tommy Remengesau Jr. Not only did he said that India is “proud” to have partnered with the Palau government in the establishment of the facility but also expressed ‘delight’ in being part of the entire ceremony.

In a pre-recorded message, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN said that the entire project is the culmination of “untiring efforts” and “resolve” of Palau who successfully overcame huge logistical odds posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. India had partnered with Palau in establishing the facility and the renovated Palau Civic Hall and the Palau Community College will now provide essential institutional support to the Ocean Conference 2020 which is scheduled to be held in Palau on December 7 and December 8.

"The project sees the culmination of the untiring efforts and resolve of friends from Palau, who have overcome tremendous logistical odds posed by this global pandemic and developed these state-of-the-art facilities," India PR to UN said.

Tirumurti said India is committed to tackling climate change

Reiterating India’s commitment to combat the alarming situation of climate change, Tirumurti said that India is determined to tackle the same and showcased full support to efforts made by Palau to achieve their goals through the required developmental and technical assistance. He not only noted how the oceans have the ability to be an “existential threat” but also how the Pacific Island nations are currently vulnerable due to constant exposure to extreme weather conditions including Tropical floods and drought. He also termed the cooperation between India and Palau as a testament to the partnership that started a fresh chapter of development cooperation under the India UN Development Partnership fund.

"The oceans, which surround us have the ability to be a benefactor, as well as an existential threat. Pacific Island countries are among the most vulnerable countries in the world," he said. "India''s interactions with fellow developing countries are marked by a sense of kinship and solidarity."

Indian PR to UN Amb Tirumurti’s speech at historic handing over of Palau Global Village conference facilities inaugurated by President of Palau on 28 Sept. Congrats Palau! India is proud to partner Palau in establishing this facility. @MEAIndia @PalauMission pic.twitter.com/EPEhXmQsUe — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) September 28, 2020

