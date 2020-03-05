The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bhumi Pednekar To Sonakshi Sinha; Actors Who Pulled Off Thigh Slit Flawlessly; See Pics

Bollywood News

Bollywood Divas like Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Priyanka Chopra and many more are quite popular for their fashion trends. Check out their thigh slit looks.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood personalities are popular for their unique fashion statements. Over the years, Bollywood has made people aware of the best and worst of fashion. Thigh slit dresses have become a classy trend among celebrities as several leading ladies of the film industry have lately been spotted donning it, looking like absolute divas. 

This emerging trend has been followed by several A-listers, from Bhumi Pednekar to Priyanka Chopra and many more. Let's take a look at the times when these Bollywood stars sported the thigh slit looks with much grace.

Bhumi Pednekar 

Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in the red furry gown, she donned for the Filmfare Awards 2020. The redish-orange gown was a thigh slit dress. For glam, she tied her hair in a puff and opted for a nude makeup look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor To Kajol, Here's Which Bollywood Celebs Rocked Quirky Pantsuits

Sonakshi Sinha 

Shooting for a party season-themed shoot, Sonakshi Sinha was styled by Mohit Rai. She stunned in a glamourous hot-black dress with a thigh-slit design. The short dress was one-sidedly sleeved with the actor wearing criss-cross heels. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's candid photos that reflect her bond with her sister and mother

Priyanka Chopra Jonas 

Here, Priyanka Chopra donned a silky gown for the Pre-Grammy's. The thigh slit dress had a turtle neck design, with an extended scarf attached. She carried away the look with smokey eyes and loud makeup. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also Read | Throwback to Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's adorable moments from 'Saand Ki Aankh'

Anuskha Sharma 

Shooting for Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar shoot, Anushka Sharma posed in a blue netted gown. The sky-blue dress had a thigh slit design and crystal embeds. The dress was one-sidedly sleeved with the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor wearing pencil heels.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' unknown facts: Actor was chosen amongst 100 women?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrayaan
CHANDRAYAAN-3 IN 1ST HALF OF 2021
PM Modi
PM MODI NOT TO CELEBRATE HOLI
Mike Bloomberg
MIKE BLOOMBERG DROPS OUT
Netanyahu
NETANYAHU ENCOURAGES ISRAELIS TO ADOPT 'NAMASTE' TO GREET AMID CORONAVIRUS SCARE
Enjoying
TATA TALKS ABOUT POST-RETIREMENT
Sambit Patra
BJP SLAMS MAMATA BANERJEE