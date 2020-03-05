Bhumi Pednekar To Sonakshi Sinha; Actors Who Pulled Off Thigh Slit Flawlessly; See Pics

Bollywood personalities are popular for their unique fashion statements. Over the years, Bollywood has made people aware of the best and worst of fashion. Thigh slit dresses have become a classy trend among celebrities as several leading ladies of the film industry have lately been spotted donning it, looking like absolute divas.

This emerging trend has been followed by several A-listers, from Bhumi Pednekar to Priyanka Chopra and many more. Let's take a look at the times when these Bollywood stars sported the thigh slit looks with much grace.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in the red furry gown, she donned for the Filmfare Awards 2020. The redish-orange gown was a thigh slit dress. For glam, she tied her hair in a puff and opted for a nude makeup look.

Sonakshi Sinha

Shooting for a party season-themed shoot, Sonakshi Sinha was styled by Mohit Rai. She stunned in a glamourous hot-black dress with a thigh-slit design. The short dress was one-sidedly sleeved with the actor wearing criss-cross heels.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Here, Priyanka Chopra donned a silky gown for the Pre-Grammy's. The thigh slit dress had a turtle neck design, with an extended scarf attached. She carried away the look with smokey eyes and loud makeup.

Anuskha Sharma

Shooting for Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar shoot, Anushka Sharma posed in a blue netted gown. The sky-blue dress had a thigh slit design and crystal embeds. The dress was one-sidedly sleeved with the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor wearing pencil heels.

