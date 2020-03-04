Throwback To Taapsee Pannu And Bhumi Pednekar's Adorable Moments From 'Saand Ki Aankh'

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are considered as the new BFF’s in the industry. Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi’s movie together, Saand Ki Aankh did really great at the box office and also received positive reviews from fans and critics. The film was a Tushar Hiranandani’s directorial based on the world’s oldest sharpshooters- Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakshi Tomar. Both Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar used to constantly share some very adorable and awesome pictures together from the sets of the movie. Here is a throwback of some of their memorable moments from the set-

Some throwback pictures to revive the adorable moments of Taapsee and Bhumi from Saand Ki Aankh-

I n the below picture, you can see the two stars in their older avatar. The duo seemed to be candidly chatting about something. Taapsee funnily captioned the image as: "Making Saturday Plans"

This was an appreciation post shared by Taapsee after the release of the movir. She captioned the post saying "The love n appreciation gives us a hearty smile and a crackling laugh! ❤️❤️ keep it coming". Both Taapsee and Bhumi are seem laughing and enjoying in this picture.

Another funny caption given by Pannu that read " Thinking about the dinner menu for Diwali be like ....". Although the caption is funny, the duo seem pretty engrossed in a serious conversation in this one.

Taapsee and Bhumi are looking cool and seem to be chilling, in spite of being in heavy make-up and costumes. Clearly, one of the best bonding pics of the duo.

Check out the cool video of the "dadis" dancing their heart out. Clearly, one of the most adorable BTS moment from the sent. Taapsee captioned it as " When daadis were left on the dance floor! ‬

‪Try n catch our hook moves !! 😜‬

‪#SaandKiAankh ‬"

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar can be seen sharing a light moment during the making of the film. Taapsee captioned the pic as " Sisterhood like never before...

इस बार सिर्फ़ ज़बान से गोलियाँ नहीं चलेंगी। #SaandKiAankh

📷: @khamkhaphotoartis"

