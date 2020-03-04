Sonam Kapoor To Kajol, Here's Which Bollywood Celebs Rocked Quirky Pantsuits

Pantsuits have become a trend among Bollywood celebrities as several leading ladies of the film industry have recently been spotted donning pantsuits like absolute boss ladies. This emerging trend has been followed by several A-listers including Sonam Kapoor, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif to name a few. However, every actor's pantsuit had quirkiness to it which made them stand out from each other. Therefore, Here are times when several Bollywood divas donned quirky pantsuits like a pro:

Also Read | Bollywood Celebrities Seem To Be Rocking The Pantsuit Trend

1) Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor recently posted a streak of pictures on her social media flaunting her pantsuit. Kapoor opted for an embellished jet black pantsuit along with ruby coloured embellished patches on the pantsuit which gave the traditional looking pantsuit an edgy twist. She went for delicate silver jewellery that complimented her ensemble perfectly.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor And Anil Kapoor; The Father-daughter Duo's Combined Net Worth Is Baffling

2) Kajol

Kajol featured on The Kapil Sharma Show recently to promote her short film titled Devi in a cobalt blue pantsuit paired with a sheer turtle neck top underneath. The sheer turtle neck top had intricate floral print along with sequin work on it. The power shoulder on the blazer and floral printed top gave an interesting twist to the simple pantsuit look.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's Most-viewed Songs; 'Tareefan', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' & More

3) Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia went for a quirky yet fun pantsuit look. She sported a checkered printed blazer and pants that had pink and yellow hearts and floral patches on it. She paired the pants and blazer with a pink crop top and kept her look fun and casual. She opted for pink undertone makeup and the loose wavy hairdo completed her look.

Also Read | When Sonam Kapoor Aced The Role Of A Small Town Girl In Her Films

(Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor, Kajol and Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram)