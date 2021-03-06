Bhumi Pednekar Wraps Shooting For 'Badhaai Do' With Rajkummar Rao, Shares Pictures

Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday announced that shooting for her upcoming comedy Badhaai Do has completed. Backed by Junglee Pictures and also featuring Rajkummar Rao, the film is a sequel to the National Award-winning hit Badhaai Ho!.

It is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy Hunterrr (2015). Pednekar and Rao were shooting the film for almost two months in Mussoorie and Dehradun.

Taking to Instagram, Pednekar shared her photos with Rao and Kulkarni and said that movie wrapped up filming. "It's a wrap for Shardul & Sumi... This picture does no justice to what we & the entire team felt while shooting this film - Pure love for each other, constant laughs & memories for a lifetime," the actor wrote.

Pednekar also gave a shout-out to the film's crew for making the project a "memorable" experience for her. "I feel lucky to have worked with you guys," she added.

The upcoming film is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who had co-written Badhaai Ho!. Badhaai Do marks the first collaboration between Rao and Pednekar. Rao, 36, features in the film as a cop, while 31-year-old Pednekar will be seen in the role of a PT Teacher.

Badhaai Ho!, the original movie, chronicled the story of a middle-aged couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, facing an unexpected pregnancy. The 2018 film, also featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Surekha Sikri, and Sanya Malhotra, was directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It won two National Awards for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment and best-supporting actress for Sikri.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for his next release Roohi which is all set to hit the theatres on March 11. The film has been directed by Hardik Mehta and also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in leading roles opposite him. The Roohi trailer was released on February 16, 2021. The film is about a ghost who ends up abducting brides on their honeymoons when their husbands are not around. The film was expected to release in June 2020 but production and filming got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

