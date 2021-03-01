Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her 'Sonchiriya Journey', Posts Unseen Pics From Shooting Days

The Bhumi Pednekar and late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Sonchiriya completed two years of its release on the big screen today, i.e. March 1, 2021. Thus, to celebrate the anniversary, Bhumi took to her Instagram Stories to share a streak of pictures from the sets of the Abhishek Chaubey directorial to depict her journey from Bhumi to Indumati Tomar. In addition to that, she also posted a couple of unseen pictures of Lakhna (Sushant) from the sets of the film and expressed missing SSR.

Here's taking a look at Bhumi Pednekar's photos from the sets of 'Sonchiriya'

As Sonchiriya's release completed 2 years today, Bhumi Pednekar penned a heartfelt note to describe how the film changed her as a person, for good. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Durgamati actor wrote, "My Sonchiriya Journey... A film that changed me as a person, it gave me courage and strength. It made me brave and selfless... Through these pictures, you'll know why #2yearsofsonchiriya". Have a look:

Along with taking a stroll down memory lane, she also shared a bunch of pictures from the sets of Sochiriya to showcase her journey as Indumati Tomar. In the first video shared by her, Bhumi revealed walking for a number of kilometres at the Aaram Nagar Maidaan with a copper waterpot on her head to practice balancing them. She then also posted a picture from "Day 40 of training", wherein she's seen balancing the utensil on her head in a saree with a ghoonghat on. Furthermore, she shared an anecdote from shoot days and revealed puking the first time she touched cow dung.

Check out Bhumi Pednekar's photos below:

Later, she also went to share several candid pictures with the child artists and her co-actors who shared the screen space with her in the film. At last, Bhumi Pednekar posted some unseen pictures with her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput from her photo album and expressed missing him on the occasion of the film's two-year anniversary. In one of the pictures, SSR is seen spending we-time with one of the child artists from the film on its sets.

Take a look:

