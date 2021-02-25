Bhumi Pednekar & Rajkummar Mark 'Badhaai Do' Schedule Wrap With 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Trend

Bhumi Pednekar, on February 25, took to Instagram to celebrate the schedule wrap of her upcoming film Badhaai Do, which is supposed to be a sequel to the national award-winning film, Badhaai Ho. She posted a video clip of herself with Badhaai Do's cast and crew as they took a moment to announce the schedule wrap. In her caption, she asked where the ‘pawri’ was and her reply to her own question was that the party was going to be on the sets of Badhaai Do with all of the cast and crew. She also said that since they had completed their shooting, they deserved to be congratulated and that it was the reason for their celebration.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar Lauds BMC's Hilarious New Twist On The 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Trend

Bhumi Pednekar's viral Pawri Hori Hai video

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar Says 'proud Of You' While Penning Birthday Wishes For Sister Samiksha

The video clip begins with the director of the film Harshvardhan Kulkarni introducing Bhumi and Rajkummar Rao as the characters they play in the film, Sumi and Shardul respectively, and they, in turn, introduced their director. All three of them then pointed to the rest of the cast and crew who were initially hiding from the camera. As the three of them pointed towards the crew of the film, they all jumped up to say that they were having a ‘pawri’ together. The clip then ended focusing on Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao and the director of the film as the words “Sirf dekho mat Badhaai Do” flashed across the screen, which translates to, ‘don’t just watch, congratulate us too’. This was also a call for people to watch the film.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar Looks Gorgeous As Ever As She Feels 'PHAT'; Fans Agree

According to Hindustan Times, Rajkummar Rao will be playing the role of a cop in an all-female police station while Bhumi Pednekar will play a PT teacher with aspirations of greatness, in the film. They quoted Bhumi Pednekar saying about her character that it was once again a character that was strong and independent. She further said that once she read the script, she could not say no to it and had to accept the part. She was excited to be able to bring a cool and confident character to life while adding her own twist to it. Bhumi Pednekar also said that the movie would once again be something relatable and relevant in a comic manner just as Badhaai Ho was. She expressed her excitement about sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar Digs Out Cute Pics On Sister's B'day: 'May You Get My Share Of Happiness'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.