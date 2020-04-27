Bhumi Pednekar's Beachy Pics With Sister Samiksha Will Make One Crave For A Vacation

Bhumi Pednekar is an active social media personality who has garnered 4.5 million followers on Instagram. Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram account is not only followed for fashion and styling motivation but it also gives some cues for vacation and travel destinations. In the recent past, Bhumi Pednekar was seen holidaying with her sister Samiksha Pednekar. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha star took to her Instagram to share her memories. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's beachy vacation posts with her sister Samiksha.

Bhumi Pednekar's vacay pics

Bhumi Pednekar posted this adorable video wishing her fans and followers a Happy New Year. In the video, Bhumi, Samkisha and their fellow mates are seen having fun at the beach, in the water. The Bala actor expressed her thoughts in the caption saying Cause life is all about beautiful moments and the last decade gave me so many. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram video.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar To Nushrat Bharucha: Bollywood Actors Inspiring Your Beach Wardrobe

In this picture, Bhumi Pednekar is spotted slaying in an olive green swimsuit. The star kept her beach look simple with a messy bun and minimal accessories. She captioned her post as My Mood for the next decade 🏖 💃🏻🧚🏻‍♀️😊 #HappyGirl #HappyNewYear #2020 #mood #BPTravels 📸 @samikshapednekar. Take a look at her beachwear and swimsuit.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar to Nushrat Bharucha - Bollywood divas who walked for Manish Malhotra

Here, Bhumi Pednekar posed wearing a chic beach dress. She stunned in a white crop blouse paired with kaftan style thigh slit skirt. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor posed lying next to a pool and the picture was clicked by her sister Samkisha. She wrote Siesta 🧚🏻‍♀️ #BPTravels #hello #2020 📸 @samikshapednekar in her caption.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar inspired by Deepika Padukone's polka dot dress? See pics

Recently, Bhumi posted some candid images on her Instagram page sending birthday wishes to her sister Samiksha Pednekar. One of the pictures is from Bhumi Pednekar's vacation with Samiksha. Check out the sisters' picture showing their strong bond.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar has perfect guide to pass time during self-quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.