Bhumi Pednekar To Nushrat Bharucha: Bollywood Actors Inspiring Your Beach Wardrobe

Bollywood stars like Bhumi Pednekar and Priyanka Chopra never fail to impress the fans and fashion police with their vogue fashion sense. Earlier this year many celebrities were on vacations, absorbing the sun and wearing some uber-cool bathing suits. Check out the beachwear and swimsuit wardrobes of these Bollywood personalities to take cues from for your next beach vacation.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar has garnered over 4.5 million followers on Instagram. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor has inspired the audience with her acting and fashion sense. Check out her beachwear and swimsuits to try on.

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha surely knows how to pose for a perfect Instagram picture. Apart from fashion, Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram is also filled with pictures where she has flaunted her chiselled body. In these posts, Nushrat was spotted in a bikini showing off toned body. She donned two swimsuits, yellow and floral design print.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has a massive fan base of 52.2 million followers on Instagram. Her fashion ensembles are a go-to inspiration for any event or occasion. Here, Priyanka Chopra stunned in two varied pattern beachwear. While one was a plain off white bikini, the other was bombarded with colours and funky design.

Anushka Sharma

Anusha Sharma calls herself a water baby and these pictures are surely proving her right. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi fame has a chic fashion sense. Check out her beachwear outfits. Also, she seems to love pattern-based bikinis. Take a look.

