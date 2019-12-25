The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bhumi Pednekar's Best Wedding-inspired Looks You Must Check Out

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. She is also known for her fashion sense. Here are her best wedding-inspired looks you must check out.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
bhumi pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is a popular Indian actor who made her film debut as an overweight bride in the romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015. Since then, she has appeared in several movies. She rose to prominence by playing the role of a headstrong woman in Toilet: Ek  Prem Katha. In 2019, she appeared in four movies, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya and Bala. She now has a strong foot in the Indian film industry. The actor always serves us with her best looks. Let's look at her wedding-inspired looks:

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar In 2019: From Movies To Relationships, Everything You Need To Know

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

The Saand Ki Aankh actor is wearing a tangerine saree. She looks slick and carries herself like an effortlessly cool looking model. See more of her wedding-inspired looks.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar's Sensational Dialogues That Has Left The Audience Awestruck

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To Sonchiriya Getting Rebuffed By Major Film Awards

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NETZENS DECLARE MSD AS FAV CAP'N
SOURCES: CDS TO BE NAMED ON DEC 26
GUJARAT CM BATS FOR CAA
POPE FRANCIS KICKS OFF CHRISTMAS
'NRC BEING SMUGGLED INTO NPR'
TRUMP HONOURED FOR FILM APPEARANCE