Bhumi Pednekar's Best Wedding-inspired Looks You Must Check Out

Bhumi Pednekar is a popular Indian actor who made her film debut as an overweight bride in the romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015. Since then, she has appeared in several movies. She rose to prominence by playing the role of a headstrong woman in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. In 2019, she appeared in four movies, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya and Bala. She now has a strong foot in the Indian film industry. The actor always serves us with her best looks. Let's look at her wedding-inspired looks:

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar In 2019: From Movies To Relationships, Everything You Need To Know

Comfortable styling is my zone!! Find my favourite picks of the season at @raisinglobal

Come on guys it's #BlackFriday let's prevail the amazing discounts. #RaisinGirl pic.twitter.com/hFTrTMkfYg — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) November 29, 2019

The Saand Ki Aankh actor is wearing a tangerine saree. She looks slick and carries herself like an effortlessly cool looking model. See more of her wedding-inspired looks.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar's Sensational Dialogues That Has Left The Audience Awestruck

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To Sonchiriya Getting Rebuffed By Major Film Awards

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.