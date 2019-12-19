Bhumi Pednekar In 2019: From Movies To Relationships, Everything You Need To Know

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar might have debuted in 2015 but, she has been a part of the industry for almost six years. Bhumi Pednekar worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Film Productions for six years before she got cast for Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She is a versatile actor and has been praised for her roles and her weight loss journey. Here's a look at the times she made it to the headlines in 2019.

Times when Bhumi Pednekar made it to the headline in 2019

Movies

In 2019, Bhumi Pednekar starred in the film, Sonchiriya along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee. She played the role of a young housewife Indumati, on a run in Chambal. Towards the end of the year, Bhumi Pednekar had back to back movies releasing. She was seen as one of the leads in a biopic made on Shooter Dadis of India, Saand Ki Aankh. Bhumi Pednekar also played the role of Latika, an educated girl from a small town in India, in the movie Bala which too, was a hit at the box office. The third movie released was Pati Patni Aur Woh in which Bhumi Pednekar played the role of a housewife. She was seen along with Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan.

Rumoured Relationships

It was rumoured that Bhumi Pednekar had been dating Faltu actor, Jackky Bhagnani. The rumours sparked when Bhumi Pednekar was spotted in Jacky Bhagnani’s car after her workout. Later, Bhumi Pednekar put a stop to the rumours saying that they were just good friends and nothing more than that. She also added that she would want to concentrate on her work as of now.

Awards

Bhumi Pednekar was honoured with the Face of Asia award in October, at the Busan International Film Festival. But, with so many movies releasing this year, it seems like the actor is all set to bag a few awards for her roles next year.

