Bhumi Pednekar's 'Durgavati' And Other Upcoming Horror Films Of 2020

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit us, various horror flicks were going to be released in 2020. There are two films starring Akshay Kumar namely Laxmmi Bomb and Durgavati, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Roohi Afzana is also another comedy-horror flick starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor that was supposed to release this year.

Besides these, Kartik Aaryan is going to star in his very own standalone sequel to the 2007 Bhool Bhulaiyaa. These movies are now speculated to be released on OTT platforms. Take a look at the upcoming horror films below.

Durgavati

Durgavati is an upcoming horror thriller film directed by G. Ashok. The movie is a remake of his very own 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie. This version of the film stars Bhumi Pednekar as an IAS officer, which was portrayed by Anushka Shetty in the original version. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar.

Roohi Afzana

Roohi Afzana is an upcoming 2020 comedy horror film. Directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan, it tells the story of a ghost who kidnaps brides on their honeymoon. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

Laxmmi Bomb

Laxmmi Bomb is an upcoming 2020 comedy horror film both written and directed by Raghava Lawrence. The movie also marks his directorial debut. It is a remake of the South Indian film Muni 2: Kanchana. It stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Interestingly, the filming began in April 2019 and wrapped up shooting in Mumbai on 1 March 2020. Laxmmi Bomb is among the Bollywood films that are expected to be released on OTT instead of theatres due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is an upcoming psychological comedy horror film directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani. It is also a stand-alone sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and was directed by Priyadarshan.

