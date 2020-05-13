Bhumi Pednekar Says 'Good Vibes Only' As She Flashes Her Glowing Smile In B&W Pic

Bhumi Pednekar has been keeping her fans updated on how she is keeping herself busy during the lockdown. Be it spending time with her family, indulging in an indoor workout, or maybe just sharing cute portraits to keep her social media feed active, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has been keeping herself busy by being productive. Recently, the actor shared a pretty B&W picture of herself and her beautiful smile and caption will drive away your mid-week blues.

Bhumi says 'Good Vibes Only' as she smiles away to glory

On Wednesday morning, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram to share an enchanting B&W photo of herself. In it, the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor is seen smiling away to glory, showing off her teeth. The caption to Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post read, "Good Vibes Only". Fans in no time gushed to comment on Pednekar's photo. Take a look.

Meanwhile, on the special day of Mother's Day, Bhumi Pednekar shared a cute throwback picture of herself with mother and sister Samiksha Pednekar. In it, the duo is all snuggled up into their mom's arms. Bhumi also penned some heart-melting words for her mother, whom the Saand Ki Aankh actor calls a "protector, nurturer, and an all in one handyman." Take a look.

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar shared a selfie with no makeup. The actor was seen donning a white tank top and not to miss how the sunlight gave her face a golden glow. Interestingly, Bhumi Pednekar also gave herself a new nickname in her caption that read, “Am pure gold baby.” In the comment section, some fans asked her to share her workout routine while some fans compared her with Hollywood characters. One of the users went on to compare Bhumi Pednekar with the Hollywood character Tokyo from Money Heist. The user wrote, “Mam you look like Tokyo.”

