When Bhumi Pednekar And Ayushmann Khurrana Turned Into Love Gurus

Ayushmann Khuranna and Bhumi Pednekar were last seen together in the 2019's blockbuster movie Bala. The two stupendous actors share a great camaraderie both onscreen and offscreen. They are one of the most celebrated and commercially successful Jodi of Hindi Cinema in recent times. In fact, Bhumi Pednekar marked her Bollywood journey opposite Ayushmann in Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Since then, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana shared the screen space twice more and featured in three films overall, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, and Bala. The two are thick in real-life and are often spotted supporting each other on various occasions. During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, the two actors were seen turning into love gurus. Here’s what the two answered when they were asked love-related questions. Read ahead to know more-

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana turn into love gurus

During an interview with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, the actors were asked some love-related relationship questions. Both the actors answered the questions with honesty and a tad bit of quirkiness. The first question asked to them was, "My girlfriend gets drunk and flirts with other guys. What do I do?", to which the two said that even he should get drunk and flirt with other girls. This way everyone will be happy said the actors.

Next question asked was, "I have a secret admirer, what should I do?". Ayushmann and Bhumi seemed to have different opinions on the topic. Ayushmann answered the question by saying that it is definitely one of your batchmates and is definitely a boy, so let it be. On the other hand, Bhumi said that she would respond back to the secret admirer if she was in the situation, as compliments are always welcome for her.

Another very interesting question asked to the two was, "I have a crush from a guy at work, but I am his boss. What do I do?". The actors found the question rather funny as Bhumi said "so what?". Ayushmann Khurrana suggested that she should bully the guy and make him her toy-boy, in a funny tone. Somebody also asked a question to the actors that, "I and my best friend are both in love with the same girl, what should I do?". Ayushmann answered the question, said that he should ask the girl whom she loves. In case the girl also loves both, they should go for a threesome, said Ayushmann in a quirky manner.

