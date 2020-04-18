Bhumi Pednekar’s Fan Shares Heartfelt Admiration Note, Actor Says Thank You

Bhumi Pednekar is currently quarantining inside her Mumbai home amid the coronavirus outbreak. The actor has been regularly sharing updates about her well-being through her social media. Bhumi recently thanked one of her fans for a post that she shared.

Bhumi Pednekar thanks fan

Bhumi Pednekar recently shared a post on her social media. The same was reposted from one of her fan accounts. The fan had written a heartfelt note for Bhumi Pednekar that completely moved her.

While reposting the same on her social media, Bhumi Pednekar thanked her fan for constantly showering all the love and support on her. She added that whatever she is today is because of fans like these. Bhumi Pednekar went on to say that she will always continue to entertain and spread joy whenever it is possible. She ended her thank you note by adding, “Just remember you are very special. Your heartfelt note really made my day”.

The post that her fan account shared had a pictorial collage of Bhumi Pednekar from her film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The note was shared by one of her fans which, according to the post, is a 16-year-old girl from Kolkata. She went on to explain how she admires Bhumi Pednekar and how she is her “No. 1 diehard fan”.

The note further read, “I seriously love your acting skills and I think you’re one hilarious girl inside and out of the movies. Your acting in The Shubh mangal savdhan was very good and it feels like natural”. The fan further explained how Bhumi Pednekar has “nailed every character you were given to played in the movies”.

Check out the fan post here:

Here is Bhumi Pednekar’s heartfelt thank you:

(Image credits: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram)

