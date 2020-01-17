Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her Thoughts On Gender Parity And Nutrition

Bhumi Pednekar started her journey in Bollywood with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015 in which she was appreciated for her role as an overweight, newly-wed bride. Since then there has been no looking back for the actor. She has been a part of several successful films, the latest being Saand Ki Aankh and Bala. She has always been vocal about things close to heart.

Bhumi Pednekar talks about gender disparities

During a recent interview at the launch of MTV Nishedh, Bhumi Pednekar opened about her thoughts on gender disparity and beauty standards that exist in the society today. She expressed that she is glad that there are equal opportunities offered to both men and women today. She also said that she wants this to continue and spread to all sections of society.

Bhumi Pednekar also spoke about another issue that is very personal to her. She said when one works in Bollywood, their physical appearance is “always under scrutiny”. Due to such circumstances, she wishes to focus more on nutrition instead. While talking about her personal transformation, Bhumi Pednekar said that the right nutrition helped her a long way in achieving her goals.

She also said that she is glad to be associated with a show that is dealing with the same. Bhumi Pednekar also said that given the amount of work we do daily, it is important to nourish oneself with the right nutrition. Bollywood playback singer Neeti Mohan is also one of the ambassadors on MTV Nishedh. She will be supporting her cause by rendering her voice for the show anthem.

MTV Nishedh aims to deal with social issues like modern contraception, medical abortion, consent, tuberculosis, and nutrition. The show will be available for viewing for the audience on MTV from January 25. The show will also air on Colors Rishtey starting February 1.

